Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €36.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €42.94 ($46.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bechtle has a one year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a one year high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

