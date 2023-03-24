Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

IonQ Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of IONQ opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

