Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $126.26 million and $774,587.15 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

