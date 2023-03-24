Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $120.85 million and $724,605.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

