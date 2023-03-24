Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,552. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

