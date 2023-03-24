Bennett Selby Investments LP Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 3.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,546,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 155,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

