Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.71. The stock had a trading volume of 867,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.05. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

