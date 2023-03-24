Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22). Approximately 533,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,086,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Bens Creek Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £72.32 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.83.

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

