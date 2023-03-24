Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.27 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,278,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,071,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

