Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.68 and last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.59.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.84.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is -82.29%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Further Reading

