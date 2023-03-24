Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $8.02 billion and $3.72 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00353962 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.12 or 0.25727176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,024,348,811 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

