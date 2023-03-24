Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. 825,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

