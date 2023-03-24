BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.06. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

