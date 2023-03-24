BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.
BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
