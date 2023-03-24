BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

