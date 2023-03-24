BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.