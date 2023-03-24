BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $66.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTAI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,458 shares of company stock worth $2,770,433 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

