Bitcicoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $544,768.73 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $47.02 million and $544,768.73 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

