BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after buying an additional 231,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

