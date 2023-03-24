BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

