BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,878 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.