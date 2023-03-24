Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 13.6%

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 182,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 121,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Blue Star Gold Trading Up 25.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Insiders acquired 587,000 shares of company stock worth $157,435 over the last three months. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.