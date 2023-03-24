Blur Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $87.18 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 417,620,860.3500761 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.57019583 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $112,622,974.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

