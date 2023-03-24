BMO Capital Markets Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Target Price to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
