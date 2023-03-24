Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.38

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.38 and traded as high as C$54.41. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$53.64, with a volume of 129,226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

