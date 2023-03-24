Bobcoin (BOBC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.38 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $963,771.88 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00355235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.21 or 0.25819720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

