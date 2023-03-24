Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Pareto Securities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY opened at $75.65 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

