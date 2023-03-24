Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$69.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.17. The company had a trading volume of 350,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,130. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$70.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.02.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
