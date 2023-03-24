Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $49.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,488.86. 47,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,055. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,457.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,099.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

