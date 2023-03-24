Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $802.89. 34,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,774. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $820.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

