Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 1,805 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,763,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,307,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
