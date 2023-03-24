Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,782. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

