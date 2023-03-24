Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.