Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.45. 119,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,394. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

