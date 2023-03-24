Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $172,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $21,986,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 389,023 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 262,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $12,730,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 25,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.39.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

