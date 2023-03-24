Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $398,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.76. 6,487,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,041,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

