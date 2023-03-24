Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 71 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.7% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,974. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.