BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 607362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

