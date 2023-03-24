Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 145,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 101,499 shares.The stock last traded at $20.84 and had previously closed at $20.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday.

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $585.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at $82,557,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

