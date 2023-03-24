Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $314.80

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $302.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AON will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

