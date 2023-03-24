Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $17.00

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $24,171,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

CARA stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.