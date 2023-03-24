Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
CARA stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.