Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $24,171,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

