Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $47.70

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,841,000 after buying an additional 1,487,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,209,000 after buying an additional 702,806 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.