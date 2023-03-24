Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

