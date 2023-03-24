Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $81.00

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 153,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

