Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $263.24

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

ROK opened at $278.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

