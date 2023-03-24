Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $792.67

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $792.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.90) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The Sage Group stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

