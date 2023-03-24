Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $792.67

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $792.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.90) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
The Sage Group stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
