Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $792.67

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $792.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.90) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.