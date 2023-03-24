Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.12

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 28944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $917.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.