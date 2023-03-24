BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

BRP Stock Down 4.8 %

DOOO stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

