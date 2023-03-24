BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
BRP Stock Down 4.8 %
DOOO stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.
BRP Company Profile
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
