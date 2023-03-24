BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 18,935 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 18,935 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,512,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.8 %

BRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,830. The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.