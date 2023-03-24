Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8,288.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 283,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.