Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.72.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.